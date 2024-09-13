Detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch, reviewing the murder of 35 year old Stephen Warnock, in Newtownards in 2002, are appealing for information on the 22nd anniversary of his murder

Stephen died after being shot a number of times in his car while driving on the Circular Road in Newtownards at approximately 1130 am on 13th September 2002.

Detective Chief Inspector Byrne from Legacy Investigation Branch said: “Mr Warnock was driving his blue BMW car along Circular Road with his young daughter in the back seat of the car when he stopped due to traffic.

At this time a motorcycle with rider and pillion passenger pulled alongside the car and shots were fired into the car.

The funeral cortege of Stephen Warnock, the loyalist shot dead in Newtownards in 2002, leaves his Belfast home

Stephen sustained a number of gunshot wounds and tragically died at the scene. Thankfully, Stephen’s daughter escaped injury.

“Following the shooting the motorcycle sped off in the direction of Belfast where it was recovered burnt out later the same day at Chelsea Street in east Belfast.

“This was a savage and reckless attack on a defenceless man and we are exploring a number of potential motives for the murder.

“Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been on Circular Road or in the general area before or after the murder and who may have information to speak with police.

Detective Chief Inspector Byrne continued: “22 years have now passed since this senseless killing.

I ask those who were involved, or heard accounts of what happened, either in the immediate aftermath or indeed over the years, to think about the devastating effect this has had on Stephen’s family, and to come forward and make themselves known to police.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or [email protected].

