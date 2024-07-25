Stop and search justification included in DoJ consultation on police powers

Naomi Long. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

​A new public consultation on police Codes of Practice has been launched by the justice department at Stormont.

Minister Naomi Long has urged anyone with an interest in Police and Criminal Evidence (NI) Order 1989 guidelines to submit their views on proposed changes.

The Codes of Practice regulate the wide range of powers available to police officers, and some of the amendments include the use of stop and search powers – including a new stipulation that “reasonable suspicion can never be supported on the basis of personal factors" such as “age, disability, gender, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation”.

Ms Long said: “The Codes also provide important protections and safeguards for members of the public and together they ensure the powers are exercised in a proportionate and considerate way”.

Former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows said: “​What is vital is that via on-going training and supervision the officers are not discouraged from using these vital crime fighting powers, but rather they are empowered to use their powers proactively in a justified way and trained how to record such justification.

"Likewise, it is vital officers are supported by their leaders when there is controversy.

"Police stop and search can be an emotive issue, but done with courtesy and common sense these powers help keep communities safe. The use of Body Worn Video during stop and search will also help officers justify their actions and dissuade any malicious complaints.”