'Stop before someone gets killed' pleads priest as fresh search is launched for Kevin Lunney abductors

A fresh search has taken place in Co Cavan today after the abduction and assault of a businessman.

Kevin Lunney, the chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) sustained "life-changing" injuries in what the PSNI described as a "most severe and savage" attack.

A local parish priest responded to the latest in a series of attacks by urging them to stop "before someone gets killed".

Mr Lunney, a father of six, was attacked as he arrived at his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on Tuesday.

He was driven away before being subjected to a beating at an unknown location.

The incident is the latest in a five-year campaign of violence and intimidation directed at the new management that has been running Quinn Industrial Holdings since the fall of Sean Quinn, who was once Ireland's richest man.

The Garda and PSNI are conducting a joint cross-border investigation into the incident.

On Sunday Garda officers carried out a fresh search at Drumbade outside the village of Ballinagh in Co Cavan. No further details about this have yet been given.

Meanwhile, Derrylin parish priest Father Gerard Alwill urged those involved in the attacks to "stop before someone gets killed".

"Not only does this barbaric act run contrary to our Christian values, but it also runs totally against our own natural human values.

"What happened was totally abhorrent to all decent people," he said.

"To plan and carry out such a savage attack runs totally contrary to every sinew of human decency that is within us.

"I, as an individual, and we as a community, are both horrified and disgusted by the brutality of this attack and by the sheer heartlessness that could inflict such suffering on the wife, the children and the wider family of the individual concerned.

"Over the last few days I've sensed a growing feeling of anger, resentment and revulsion among the members of our community over what has happened.

"Those who have spoken to me have mentioned their sense of shock, their sense of outrage and their sense of disbelief that such a terrible thing could happen here.

"Many feel helpless and afraid, with no-one to speak on their behalf.

"In the name of God, and in the name of our community, we ask these people to stop the violence now. There has to be a better way of resolving these issues.

"In the name of God - stop before somebody gets killed."