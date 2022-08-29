Stop protecting Olivia’s killers: Police appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of their continuing investigation into Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killing and other recent murders in Liverpool, Merseyside Police again urged the public to come forward and help.

It is a week today since Olivia was fatally shot when a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into her family home in Dovecot, also injuring Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, 46.

In a short but dramatic video appeal on Twitter, Merseyside Police warned that anyone withholding information must give it up.

During the video, a voiceover states: “We’ve got parents who’ve lost their children.

“We’ve got a nine-year-old girl who won’t celebrate her 18th birthday. She won’t celebrate her wedding. She won’t have children of her own.

“If you’ve got information and you’re withholding it, you’re protecting the killers. We need your information. Provide that information to us and we’ll do the rest.”

As well as images of Olivia and flowers at the scene of the shooting, the video also featured images of Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer.

Undated family handout photo issued by Merseyside Police of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool

Council worker Ms Dale was fatally shot in Old Swan, Liverpool, on Sunday August 21.

The 28-year-old, who worked in the environmental health team at Knowsley Council, was found fatally wounded in the back garden of a house. It is believed she was not the intended victim.

Mr Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle, Liverpool, on Tuesday August 16.

Police said there will be “plenty of officers on patrol” in all three areas that have seen fatal shootings lately.

The force tweeted: “They’re there to help you feel safe & to make sure criminals feel the pressure.”

Two men arrested over Olivia’s death were bailed on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man, from Huyton, was recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Both he and a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.