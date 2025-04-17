Stormont bans community police bodies from buying roadside speed detectors - move slammed as 'odd and counterproductive' as speeding crackdown starts
Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) display reminders of the speed limit and flash warnings at motorists travelling too fast. They’re frequently used in safety campaigns around schools, accident blackspots, and stretches of road plagued by drivers burning rubber.
But Stormont officials have declared they don’t work very well, and have barred Policing and Community Safety Partnerships (PCSPs) from buying the temporary illuminated signs that display speeds of passing vehicles.
The Department of Justice has now decided PCSPs across Northern Ireland can keep and maintain the 159 devices they’ve already bought, but they aren’t allowed to pick up any new ones.
Volunteer groups or local businesses will have to purchase them instead, Justice officials say – but the block has been slammed by a DUP MLA as “odd and counterproductive”, as speeding is a constant community concern across the province.
North Down assemblyman Peter Martin feels there’s a particular irony in news of the ban emerging as the police this week launched a massive crackdown on speeding, Operation Lifesaver, stating: “As the operation’s name suggests, speed on our roads can sadly kill, yet the department is blocking the PSNI from receiving a useful tool in road safety.”
Stormont believes SIDs have “minimal effect”, citing reports from 2008 on research carried out in London as proof.
Researchers concluded that the illuminated signs work for a week or two, but rapidly become ineffective as drivers realise they won’t get a speeding ticket from them.
The London findings stated mobile SIDs that shift location a lot might still have an application, but the 2008 reports form the foundations of Stormont officials’ block on buying all forms of the signs.
Asked about the issue in the Assembly, Justice Minister Naomi Long stated: “Given the number of initiatives in place across Northern Ireland to help address road safety, and the need to balance this with tackling other important community safety issues in local areas, a decision was taken that while PCSP funding can still be utilised to maintain existing SIDs, no further SIDs should be procured.
“Due to competing priorities, there are no plans to review this decision.”
She added that SIDs could still be bought by local businesses or community organisations, while PCSPs can run road safety initiatives such as awareness campaigns, or cycle and pedestrian education programmes aimed at schoolchildren.
According to Mr Martin, at least one PCSP has already written to the department with concerns about the ban, to little effect.
The police get data from SIDs, he told the News Letter, meaning they can be used to identify problem areas or times and assign resources accordingly.
“They provide a useful intelligence role that I know is valued by officers, as they are receiving real and accurate data on speed on a particular road rather than just second-hand accounts,” said the MLA. “The police do view SIDs as a useful road safety tool.
“The Minister needs to review this decision, help support the PSNI, show respect for PCSPs and let them make decisions on spending they believe are right – and, most importantly. allow the purchase of road safety equipment that could potentially help save lives on our roads.”