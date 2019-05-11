‘Strict checks’ to be conducted as clubs issue fake ticket warning

Glentoran and Cliftonville have warned of potentially forged tickets ahead of this afternoon’s Europa League playoff final.

The clubs have stated that police are aware of the issue and officers will deal with anyone found to be in possession of a fake ticket.

Glentoran, who defeated Glenavon on Tuesday night, will travel to Solitude to face Cliftonville at 5.30pm.

The Reds overcame Coleraine in the other semi-final to set up a repeat of last year’s showpiece.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for Glentoran said: “We have been told of potential forged tickets for our section today. Strict ticket checks will be in force at Solitude.

“Valid tickets contain security features. Anyone with a forged ticket will not get in. PSNI will deal with the matter. Please be careful if offered a ticket.”

A Cliftonville spokesperson said: “Ahead of today’s game, the clubs have been made aware of potential forged tickets for the Glentoran end of the ground.

“Strict checks will be in force outside Solitude. Anyone producing a forgery will not gain admission and the PSNI, who are aware of this, will deal with the matter.”

The Glentoran ticket allocation went on sale on Thursday afternoon and sold out in around three hours.