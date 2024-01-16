Striking workers should avoid ‘public disobedience’ on Thursday: Police Federation
In response to a comment by a Nipsa union official ahead of Thursday’s day of strike action, PFNI chairman Liam Kelly said police officers will be under enough pressure without having to deal with blocked roads or occupied buildings.
Last week, Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland said the unions have been battling to protect our vital services, and he was now calling for a “campaign of public disobedience” and resistance against the dismantling of those public services.
The other unions taking part in the industrial action have not called for public disobedience.
Liam Kelly said: “I think police are going to be busy enough on Thursday, let alone having to maybe get involved in disputes involving [protesting strikers] in buildings, or people blocking roads and doing other things, because they have enough to be getting on without unnecessarily getting involved in that as well.
"I’m not seeking confrontation with any of the trade unions, because I absolutely respect what they are doing, and I agree with what they are doing… but I just don’t want the police officers to find themselves piggy in the middle in these scenarios.
"If people in the private sector or other employment are going about their business and potentially being blocked on a road, or have somebody turning up at their workplace and causing a nuisance, and then the police having to come out to try and de-escalate that, it is a lose lose situation for all concerned”.
Mr Kelly added: "On Thursday there are some police staff members going out on strike and PSNI have already put some mitigations in place – diverting police resources to, for example, call management, just to make sure that when people ring the phonelines that they are going to be able to speak to someone.
"I completely sympathise with those people (on strike), and the positions they are in, but the fact is that police officers can’t strike… but we are angry and dismayed and disheartened with everything that is going on as well”.