String of cars set alight in Belfast arson attack

PSNI

A number of vehicles were set alight at business premises in the Barnfield Road area, on the far south-western edge of the city.

It happened just after 2.30am on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Ian McCormick said: “Six cars were completely destroyed by fire in the incident which we are currently treating as arson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are carrying out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 2am and 3am or who has any information about what happened.

“You can get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 184 of 14/8/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.