Substantial haul of suspected heroin seized in Newtownabbey

Police have seized a quantity of suspected heroin with an approximate value of £15,000 - £20,000 in Newtownabbey.

Officers conducted a search operation in the area on Saturday (March 31) which resulted in the seizure of the suspected drugs and several thousand pounds in cash.

Police confirmed the quantity of suspected heroin seized as “substantial”.

A spokesperson said three arrests were also made and these individuals were charged to appear at the next available court with a number of offences relating to drug supply.

Meanwhile, any member of the public who has any information regarding the supply of drugs in their area is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800555111.