Sudden death of man at N.I. harbour - investigation now launched

An investigation has been launched into the sudden death of a man at a harbour in Northern Ireland.

The death of the man occurred on Monday April 29 at Kilkeel Harbour, Co. Down.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was tasked to the scene of the incident on Monday.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death is being led by government agency, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (M.A.I.B.)

"We have started an investigation into the fatal injury to crewman on fishing vessel Artemis while alongside in #Kilkeel harbour on 29 April 2019," Tweeted the M.A.I.B.

The dead man belonged to the crew of a vessel called 'Artemis' which according to the M.A.I.B., is registered in Scotland.

The P.S.N.I. attended the scene on Monday evening