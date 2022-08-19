Support for Jamie Bryson after young son threatened in vile phone call

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people responded in a cross-community show of solidarity on Thursday night when the loyalist activist posted a recording of the call on Twitter.

His tweet said: “I have thought long & hard about whether to publish this, but have decided it’s gone too far. This has been ongoing for over a year. My little boy is the most gentle little man you could meet. He doesn’t deserve this. This latest incident has been reported to the PSNI.”

As well as the vile sexual references, the message contains a number of sectarian insults.

Jamie Bryson

Mrs Long responded, saying: “That is absolutely shocking, Jamie. I hope someone here recognises that voice and assists the police locating whatever sick individual is saying those vile things about your son.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “This is utterly vile and appalling. It seems there are no limits in terms of how low some will go. Hopefully the police can apprehend those responsible.”

Doug Beattie, the UUP leader, also expressed his abhorrence, saying: “This is absolutely disgusting. Nobody, I mean nobody, should be subjected to this level of abuse.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “What a vile, horrible individual. Sorry that you had to go through this. I fully expect the PSNI will take action on this.”

Mrs Lockhart’s party colleague Emma Little-Pengelly tweeted: “Utterly revolting stuff. What complete animal would even think of this, never mind say it to a child’s father. Disgusting.”

Colum Eastwood also expressed his disgust. The SDLP leader said: “This is disgusting, Jamie. I’m sorry you’ve had to put up with this.”

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Bryson said: “I thought long and hard as to whether to publish that. It’s obviously hurtful, devastating in fact, for any parent, but ultimately I concluded that exposure was the best disinfectant and that society should hear for themselves what this sick individual has been saying.

“My little boy is not political. Abuse me, threaten me all day long. I do not care. But not a seven year old child, a child who is entitled to build his own life and who may very well have no political interest at all when he grows up. Right now all my wee man cares about is playing football, and needless to say he plays football with other little children from all faiths and backgrounds, and they all play together without any hassle. This is as it should be.

“The police are also investigating, and I am confident they will bring the perpetrator to justice.”

Mr Bryson added: “I appreciate those who have reached out from all backgrounds. This is not reflective of nationalists or republicans, indeed many have reached out to me in disgust.

“It is also welcome that the leaders of the DUP, Alliance, SDLP, TUV, PUP and senior members of the UUP have all been in touch to express their disgust.

“I imagine the absence of any condemnation from Sinn Fein must be an oversight.”