Suspect arrested amid reports of gunman walking around Bow Street Mall shopping centre in Lisburn

A 50-year-old man was arrested at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the suspect was detained on suspicion of carrying a firearm in a public place and possession of a point or blade in a public place.

He remained in police custody on Tuesday evening.

Officers received a report of a man acting suspiciously at the mall at 2.45pm.

Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney said the incident had been frightening for onlookers in the mall.

“This incident at Bow Street Mall was extremely distressing for both shoppers and staff,” said the SDLP representative.

“Nobody should be subjected to this while doing their job or going about their day.

“There is absolutely no place for weapons in our community and I’m glad any weapons recovered during this incident will now be removed from our streets.

“I’d like to commend the efforts of police in bringing this incident to a close without any injuries and I’d ask anyone with any relevant information to come forward and help police with their investigation.”

