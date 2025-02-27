A suspect arrested in Londonderry in connection with a £100k drugs haul kicked a police officer in the head while trying to flee, police have reported.

Officers from the Derry City and Strabane District Support Team arrested a 29-year-old man in the Creggan area of Londonderry earlier today, Thursday 27 February.

PSNI Inspector Pearce said: “While on patrol, officers attempted to stop a vehicle which was being driven erratically, however, a passenger fled on foot, kicking a police officer in the head. Thankfully, there were no reports of serious injuries.

“The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault on police, obstructing police and resisting police.

“He was further arrested in relation to the seizure of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated potential street value of £100,000 on July 10, 2024.