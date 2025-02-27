Suspect arrested in Londonderry in connection with £100k drugs haul kicked police officer in head while fleeing

By Philip Bradfield
Published 27th Feb 2025, 19:59 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 19:59 BST

A suspect arrested in Londonderry in connection with a £100k drugs haul kicked a police officer in the head while trying to flee, police have reported.

Officers from the Derry City and Strabane District Support Team arrested a 29-year-old man in the Creggan area of Londonderry earlier today, Thursday 27 February.

PSNI Inspector Pearce said: “While on patrol, officers attempted to stop a vehicle which was being driven erratically, however, a passenger fled on foot, kicking a police officer in the head. Thankfully, there were no reports of serious injuries.

“The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault on police, obstructing police and resisting police.

A suspect who was arrested in Londonderry in connection with a £100k drugs haul kicked a police officer in the head while trying to flee.

“He was further arrested in relation to the seizure of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated potential street value of £100,000 on July 10, 2024.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

