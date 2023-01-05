The case relates to the recovery of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 following the search of a car in Newtownabbey on December 30, 2022,

The 37-year-old is charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, obstruction and using a motor vehicle without insurance.He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, January 6.

Shortly after 7.30pm on Friday 30 December evening, officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team were conducting a patrol in the Mallusk Road area when they observed a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car. A man inside the car was spoken to by officers before he got out and made off from police across nearby fields. A search was then carried out of the vehicle and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was recovered.