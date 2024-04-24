Suspected cannabis factory found at property in the Fountain Place area of Ballymena - man arrested

Police arrested a 56 year old man, following the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory at a property in the Fountain Place area of Ballymena on Tuesday 23rd April.
Inspector Brown said: “Following a proactive policing operation, officers recovered a number of suspected cannabis plants as well as suspected drugs paraphernalia. The items were taken away for further forensic examinations.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Brown continued: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”