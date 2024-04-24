Suspected cannabis factory

Inspector Brown said: “Following a proactive policing operation, officers recovered a number of suspected cannabis plants as well as suspected drugs paraphernalia. The items were taken away for further forensic examinations.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Brown continued: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.