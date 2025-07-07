Suspected Class A, B and C drugs seized today in Londonderry - appeal for information

Police have seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs, with a total estimated street value of approximately £6,400, during a search in the city today, Monday, 7th July.

Alongside the seizure of suspected drugs, including cocaine, officers from Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Team also seized a quantity of cash.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Chief Inspector Gahan said: "Every day we are working to disrupt crime and take drugs off our streets and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to identify those involved.

"Information from the public is crucial in helping us to tackle the scourge of drugs.

"It helps us focus our efforts on identifying those who make their living by bringing drugs to our streets and into neighbourhoods.