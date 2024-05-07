Suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs seized and two men arrested during searches in Strabane
In addition to the seizure of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, a quantity of cash was also seized along with a number of other items. These will now be forensically examined.
Two men, aged 41 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences. Both males have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Sergeant Ryan Johnston from Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and today's seizure is an example of effective community-based policing at its best.
The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland.”Sergeant Johnston added: "I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.
“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.