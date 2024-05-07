Suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs seized and two men arrested during searches in Strabane

Police in Strabane have made two arrests and seized suspected drugs during searches in the town today, Tuesday 7th May.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th May 2024, 16:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In addition to the seizure of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, a quantity of cash was also seized along with a number of other items. These will now be forensically examined.

Two men, aged 41 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences. Both males have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Ryan Johnston from Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and today's seizure is an example of effective community-based policing at its best.

Police metal handcuffs on black background, close-up, selective focusPolice metal handcuffs on black background, close-up, selective focus
Police metal handcuffs on black background, close-up, selective focus

The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland.”Sergeant Johnston added: "I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.