News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Suspected Pregabalin seized along with a quantity of Class C drugs in Organised Crime Branch search

Detectives from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch have carried out a search of a property in the Creggan area of Londonderry today(October 4).
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “A quantity of a class C drug suspected to be Pregabalin was seized along with two mobiles phones and documentation.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class C drug and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The investigation continues.

TabletsTablets
Tablets
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone with information on the illicit supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If you need help, support or wish to speak to someone regarding drug use, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info”