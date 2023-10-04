Suspected Pregabalin seized along with a quantity of Class C drugs in Organised Crime Branch search
Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “A quantity of a class C drug suspected to be Pregabalin was seized along with two mobiles phones and documentation.
“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class C drug and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“The investigation continues.
“I would appeal to anyone with information on the illicit supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“If you need help, support or wish to speak to someone regarding drug use, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info”