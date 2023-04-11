Suspicious device discovered during security operation at cemetery following republican Easter event

Derry’s City Cemetery was closed to visitors on Tuesday morning as officers examined the scene. The PSNI said a suspicious device was found inside the grounds of the cemetery at 6.30am. Cordons are in place in the vicinity and one home has been evacuated.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “We fully understand the level of concern and anger in relation to this, but we have absolutely no option but to take this action. “Public safety is our priority, and we will never take any chances when it comes to protecting people and communities. “This suspicious device is located in the same area where participants in yesterday’s un-notified Easter parade took cover under umbrellas and removed the paramilitary-style clothing they wore, and burnt them.

“A cemetery is where people pay their respects in memory of their loved ones. “This callous and provocative move flies in the face of that. It is appalling.” He added: “We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum, and work through this operation as quickly as possible. “However, I cannot stress enough that public safety is our priority and I want to thank the community for their support.”

A PSNI vehicle inside Derry City Cemetery, which is temporarily closed as Army Technical Officers check for devices, following a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023.

The cemetery is currently accessible to facilitate burials only. Two robots, usually deployed to examine suspicious objects, were seen moving within the site. One small funeral was held at the cemetery during the closure. The operation was undertaken a day after the republican event at the cemetery.

Prior to the event at the republican plot in the cemetery, there were scenes of violence in the Creggan area of Derry when a number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring the pre-commemoration parade.

The illegal parade started in the Central Drive area when a number of masked men in paramilitary-style dress formed a colour party carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags. As the parade progressed towards the City Cemetery, the police Land Rover came under attack, with masked youths throwing petrol bombs and firing fireworks before it drove off in flames.