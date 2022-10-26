News you can trust since 1737
Suspicious object found near school this morning was 'nothing untoward'

A suspicious object found near a school this morning has been declared as ‘nothing untoward’.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A Tweet this morning from Holy Cross College in Strabane this morning said: “There is a security alert in the vicinity of Holy Cross College.

"Pupils and staff are asked not to attend until further notice.”

However, when asked for information about the incident, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Melmount Road area of Strabane just after 7.35am today, Wednesday 26th October.“They attended the scene and examined the object which was found to be nothing untoward.”

