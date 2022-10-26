A Tweet this morning from Holy Cross College in Strabane this morning said: “There is a security alert in the vicinity of Holy Cross College.

However, when asked for information about the incident, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Melmount Road area of Strabane just after 7.35am today, Wednesday 26th October.“They attended the scene and examined the object which was found to be nothing untoward.”