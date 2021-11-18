Swann threats accused already on probation

Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann speaks during a press conference in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast.

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court by video-link from police custody less than two weeks after he received a 12-month probation order, 44-year-old William Herbert Hawkes was charged with three offences allegedly committed on Monday.

Hawkes, from Ardmillan Crescent in Ards, was charged with harassing the health minister, making a threat to kill Mr Swann and persistent improper use of a communication network.

Hawkes was arrested on Tuesday, following a report to police from UUP MLA Mr Swann but he has previously pleaded guilty to similar offences and was handed a probation order 11 days before the latest alleged offences.

Six months ago on May 5, Hawkes was ordered to write an apology letter to the health minister after he pleaded guilty to the improper use of a telecommunication network.

Hawkes had also been charged with making a threat to kill Mr Swann on the same date and with harassing the health minister but those were dropped by the prosecution.

Deferring passing sentence on Hawkes for six months, District Judge Mark Hamill told the 43-year-old: “I would think that the health minister has enough on his plate without having to deal with the like this.”

The judge said he would defer sentence but that Hawkes had to satisfy several criteria including writing a letter of apology to Mr Swann and staying out of trouble.

He told defence solicitor Kevin McDonnell that Hawkes “will write a letter of apology to minister Swann acknowledging the tireless efforts of the minister, on behalf of the whole community, in combating this pandemic” and which also outlined Hawkes’ own mental health difficulties.

Giving evidence to the court a PSNI constable said he believed he could connect Hawkes to each of the offences.

Hawkes also allegedly threatened that “I would like to kill the NI health minister”.

The officer said given the previous offences where Hawkes threatened to decapitate Mr Swann, police feared that if released he would commit further offences.

While he conceded in cross-examination that Mr Swann had not yet made a formal statement, that was due to his busy schedule but he revealed that the health minister had been left feeling “threatened and fearful for himself and his family.”