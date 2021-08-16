Takeaway staff overpower robber armed with knife
Staff at a takeaway in Armagh managed to overpower and detain a robber armed with a knife on Sunday night.
The incident took place at the premises on the Killylea Road around 10.10pm.
A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a masked man had entered the premises and pushed past a member of staff, before attempting to take money from the till.
“The man was confronted by two members of staff, and an altercation ensued, during which he lifted a knife and threatened them.
“The employees managed detain the suspect in a room in the rear of the premises until police arrived at the scene.
“During the incident, one of the staff members sustained a minor injury to his armpit/rib cage area.”
The PSNI spokesperson added: “The suspect was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and is in police custody at this time.
“Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1894 of 15/08/21.”