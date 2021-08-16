Takeaway staff overpower robber armed with knife

PSNI

The incident took place at the premises on the Killylea Road around 10.10pm.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a masked man had entered the premises and pushed past a member of staff, before attempting to take money from the till.

“The man was confronted by two members of staff, and an altercation ensued, during which he lifted a knife and threatened them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The employees managed detain the suspect in a room in the rear of the premises until police arrived at the scene.

“During the incident, one of the staff members sustained a minor injury to his armpit/rib cage area.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “The suspect was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and is in police custody at this time.