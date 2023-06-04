Taxi driver 'gun' video: Brian Stalford refused bail on numerous charges

Brian Stalford in the dashcam footage. His application for bail was refused

Brian Stalford, 48, of Park Avenue, Belfast, was charged with having in his possession a pistol-type weapon with intent by means thereof to cause or enable some other person by means thereof to believe that unlawful violence would be used contrary to Article 17A of the Firearms (Northern Ireland) Order 1981 on March 26.

He was also charged with unlawful assault and a threat to kill on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Stalford was charged with possession of cocaine on June 1.

Appearing via video-link to Laganside Magistrates’ Court in Belfast on Saturday, Stalford spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him.

An officer with the PSNI’s paramilitary crime taskforce told the court he could connect Stalford with the charges.

He said Stalford was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, including possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrest, Stalford was found to be in possession of a pouch containing powder and was charged with possession of a class A controlled substance.

The officer said: “This follows the widely-circulated dashcam footage which shows a male who was a Fonacab driver threatening a front-seat passenger with a handgun.

“The gun is pointed directly at the front-seat passenger and a threat is made: 'You are lucky I'm not taking your effing knees out now'.

“A number of malicious threats are made to a passenger in which he was told if the conversation in the car gets out: 'I'll be taking your head off'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Campbell said Stalford hit the passenger in the jaw with the muzzle of the weapon.

“And then was instructing him to work his debt off, police would say that is a drugs-related debt and this is a drugs-related matter.”

The officer said his role with the paramilitary taskforce is to investigate the activities of the East Belfast UVF.

He said the police's position is that Stalford is an enforcer for the East Belfast UVF but there was nothing to say he was a member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the offending took place in an area controlled by the East Belfast UVF.

There is no charge against Stalford for any paramilitary-related offences.

The firearm in the video has not been recovered by police.

The officer said police had spoken to the two passengers shown in the video but they have not made complaints.

The officer said Stalford had accepted the footage was from his dashcam and that his briefing of the police interview was that the defendant said the video was done “in jest”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stalford's defence solicitor Mark Austin said there had been no statement of complaints made.

Mr Austin said Stalford was “very clear” in police interview that the gun was not a firearm and was instead a “toy”.

He said Stalford had no intention to cause fear, intimidation or fear of violence.

Applying for bail, Mr Austin said Stalford had no relevant convictions and the last time he was before a court was for no TV licence in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bail application was refused over the risks of reoffending and interfering with the investigation.