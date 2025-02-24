Taxi driver stable after being shot in west Belfast through the window of the car as it was parked in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry

Police remained at the scene of a shooting in the Bell Street Road and Bell Street Manor area of west Belfast.

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was shot in west Belfast.

Two masked men fired a number of shots through the window of the taxi as it was parked in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry at around 10.30am on Sunday.

The driver is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The incident was condemned as a “reckless” attack that has left the community in shock.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and we urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our inquiries, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 664- 23/02/25,” Detective Chief Inspector Miller said.

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker called it a “reckless attack” and said there is “no justification for guns on our streets”.

“This is an extremely busy area in our community, with many local families and children passing through to visit shops, attend sports training and go about their daily lives.

“I want to extend my best wishes to the man who has been taken to hospital, and I hope that he fully recovers.

“I will remain on the ground today, and would call on anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said it was “shocking news”.

“There can be no place for this kind of violence on our streets,” he said.

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins said he was “shocked and angered”.

“There is no support for this kind of violence from any section of the community.

“The news today comes as a shock to the good people of Poleglass who want no truck with the paramilitary violence of the past.

“These kind of actions destroy families and only serve to drag working-class communities backwards.