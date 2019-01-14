Teen arrested after two women stabbed

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women were stabbed in Coleraine.

Inspector David Jennings said: “The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue at around 11.25pm on Sunday night, 13 January.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that while serious are not believed to be life threatening at present.”

The teenager, a male aged 17, was detained a short time later and remains in custody.

Inspector Jennings added: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident or who noticed two males running away. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1220 13/01/19.”