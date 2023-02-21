Teen charged with robbery and possession of offensive weapon with intent
Police have charged an 18-year-old man with a number of offences including robbery and possession of offensive weapon with intent.
A PSNI statement says that he is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22nd February.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charge comes after a report that a woman had been robbed and assaulted the Castleton Gardens area of the north Belfast in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday 20th February.