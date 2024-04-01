Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred on Easter Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report shortly before 9.20pm on Sunday, 31st March that a man had been assaulted on a train travelling from Portrush to Coleraine, which departed the station at approximately 9pm.

“Police attended Coleraine train station and a number of people had already been removed from the train following an altercation on-board.

The 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and disorderly behaviour

“During this disturbance an object was thrown and injured a member of the public, a man, aged in his 30s. He required hospital treatment for a head injury.

“A short time later officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and disorderly behaviour.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue. Anyone who was on the train at the time and witnessed what happened or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1630 31/03/24.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/