Teenage boys arrested after fireworks were used to target Glider buses have been released say police

The PSNI say a report will be made to the Youth Diversion Officer.

In the first incident a firework was thrown onto a Glider bus around 9.45pm on Sunday, September 10.

The firework was kicked off the vehicle before igniting outside, causing no damage or injury.

Damage was caused to a Glider bus window on Sunday, September 17. It is believed that this occurred around 2.15pm.

And a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus on September 18. One woman sustained an injury.

Reminding people about the dangers of fireworks, a police spokesman said: “This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.