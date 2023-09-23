Teenage boys arrested after fireworks were used to target Glider buses have been released say police
The PSNI say a report will be made to the Youth Diversion Officer.
In the first incident a firework was thrown onto a Glider bus around 9.45pm on Sunday, September 10.
The firework was kicked off the vehicle before igniting outside, causing no damage or injury.
Damage was caused to a Glider bus window on Sunday, September 17. It is believed that this occurred around 2.15pm.
And a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus on September 18. One woman sustained an injury.
Reminding people about the dangers of fireworks, a police spokesman said: “This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.
“We ask parents and guardians to also speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.”