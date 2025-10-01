Teenage driver on R-plates is banned after being caught doing almost 100mph - over twice his legal maximum

An R-driver who hit a speed of almost 100mph on the way home from Portrush has been banned from driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan McCready, 18, an apprentice mechanic of Dalewood in Glengormley, Newtownabbey, was detected doing 98mph on the M2 motorway on July 14 this year.

Even though the motorway is a 70mph zone, as an R driver he should not have exceeded 45mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, he had "no excuse" for doing such a speed.

R-plates restrict newly-qualified drivers to 45mph

He said there had been one other person in the car with him.

The defendant had passed his test in February.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Speed is a major cause of accidents especially for somebody who is so inexperienced.

"You only passed your test a number of months before".