Teenage driver on R-plates is banned after being caught doing almost 100mph - over twice his legal maximum

By Adam Kula
Published 1st Oct 2025, 19:29 BST
An R-driver who hit a speed of almost 100mph on the way home from Portrush has been banned from driving.

Ryan McCready, 18, an apprentice mechanic of Dalewood in Glengormley, Newtownabbey, was detected doing 98mph on the M2 motorway on July 14 this year.

Even though the motorway is a 70mph zone, as an R driver he should not have exceeded 45mph.

The defendant told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, he had "no excuse" for doing such a speed.

R-plates restrict newly-qualified drivers to 45mphplaceholder image
R-plates restrict newly-qualified drivers to 45mph

He said there had been one other person in the car with him.

The defendant had passed his test in February.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Speed is a major cause of accidents especially for somebody who is so inexperienced.

"You only passed your test a number of months before".

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £150.

