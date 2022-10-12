Teenage girl threatened in service station armed robbery

They threatened a teenage girl who was working there and demanded money. The pair then made off from the scene with a sum of cash in a dark coloured Mercedes car in the direction of Castleblayney.One of the suspects was described as a Superdry hoody and blue jeans. The second was wearing a dark coloured jacket.The staff member was left shaken but wasn't physically injured.Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage in the area at around the time of the robbery. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1693 11/10/22.Alternatively information can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org