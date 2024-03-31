Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Adams said: “We received a report that a teenage male had been assaulted at around 5.50pm on Friday, March 29 by a number of people.

“The victim was punched and kicked, and sustained a number of injuries to his arm, his nose and his head. He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

“Four males, aged 13, 14, 15, and 16, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and affray. They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime, and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 68 of 30/03/24.”