Teenage man is remanded in custody accused of armed burglaries in south Belfast

Mohamed Hassan, 19, allegedly stole cash, jewellery, mobile phones and car keys during the break-ins.

The Somali national, of no fixed abode, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of aggravated burglary.

He is accused of taking phones and cash after entering a house on Surrey Street in the early hours of December 22 with a firearm.

Hassan also allegedly targeted a property in the Olympia Drive area on December 16.

The court heard two mobiles, cash, jewellery and the keys to a BMW were stolen during an incident involving an imitation gun.

Hassan faces further charges of making threats to kill a woman, and two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to commit aggravated burglary.

An investigating detective said she could connect him to the alleged offences.

Defence solicitor Sarah McKeown confirmed: “There is no application for bail.”

On that basis District Judge Amanda Henderson remanded Hassan in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation has been released unconditionally.

