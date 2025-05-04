Teenager hospitalised after stabbing at Glenavon Football and Athletic Club say PSNI

By Adam Kula
Published 4th May 2025, 12:34 BST
Police in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club in the early hours of this morning.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

The PSNI said in a statement: “We received a report of a stabbing just after midnight this morning. An 18-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

“We know there were a lot of people in the club around the time of the incident, so are asking for anyone who might have information that could help us with our enquiries to call police on 101, quoting reference 04 of 04/05/25.

Glenavon FC's logo

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”

