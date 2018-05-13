Teenager injured in hit-and-run in Belfast

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was injured in a hit-and-run in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Sergeant Greg Dawson said the PSNI received a number of reports that a grey Vauxhall Zafira was being driven dangerously in the Oldpark Road and Ardoyne Avenue areas.

He added: “It was also in collision with a 17-year-old boy about 1.20am in the Oldpark Square area. He sustained injuries to his ankle, leg and hip and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The teenager’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

The grey Zafira was later found burned out on the Cliftonville Road area at around 4.15am. Police are treating this incident as arson.

Sergeant Dawson added: “We would appeal to anyone who saw this car being driven erratically, witnessed the hit and run incident or has mobile phone/dashcam footage of either to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 130 of 13/5/18.

“We would also like to hear from the driver of the Zafira who is described as female, with long blonde hair and wearing a baseball cap or from one of the passengers in the car who we believe was a man in his mid-20s, wearing a grey tracksuit with white stripes on the trouser legs. We believe that they may have information that could prove useful to our investigation.”