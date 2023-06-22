Teenager 'referred to youth officer' after old petrol station set ablaze on outskirts of Carrickfergus
The forecourt between Eden village and the northern edge of Carrickfergus has not been used as a filling station for over a dozen years.
It had since been used as a car wash, but has latterly fallen into abandonment.
The fire brigade were called at 8.14pm to the Larne Road blaze.
Two fire engines came from Carrick, one from Whitehead, and one from Lurgan, but only one hose reel was needed.
The incident was dealt with by 9.16pm.
The fire brigade said: “This was a derelict building and we believe the cause of the fire was deliberate ignition.”
The PSNI said: “A teenage boy was spoken to following the incident and will be referred to the Youth Diversionary Officer.”