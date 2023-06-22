News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Teenager 'referred to youth officer' after old petrol station set ablaze on outskirts of Carrickfergus

An old petrol station which was engulfed in flames on Wednesday night was the target of arson, the fire brigade believes.
By Adam Kula
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:07 BST

The forecourt between Eden village and the northern edge of Carrickfergus has not been used as a filling station for over a dozen years.

It had since been used as a car wash, but has latterly fallen into abandonment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire brigade were called at 8.14pm to the Larne Road blaze.

General view of the forecourtGeneral view of the forecourt
General view of the forecourt
Most Popular

Two fire engines came from Carrick, one from Whitehead, and one from Lurgan, but only one hose reel was needed.

The incident was dealt with by 9.16pm.

The fire brigade said: “This was a derelict building and we believe the cause of the fire was deliberate ignition.”

The PSNI said: “A teenage boy was spoken to following the incident and will be referred to the Youth Diversionary Officer.”

WATCH: Previously unseen footage released showing the first time human eyes caught sight of the wreck of HMS Titanic

Titanic submersible crisis: Movie director James Cameron recounts the time he escaped catastrophe when his controls crashed during ultra-deep dive