Teenager sustains serious injuries after being shot in the leg in 'deplorable act of violence will have a long-lasting impact on the victim'

Detectives are appealing for information after a reported shooting incident in Londonderry last night, Wednesday 27th November.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly after 10.10pm, we received a report that a young man aged in his late teens was being taken to hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

"He stated that he had been walking to meet a friend in the Creggan area when he was followed by a number of people and shot in his leg. He received serious injuries, which will require surgery."

Detective Sergeant Ballentine continued: "It's appalling that a young person should be attacked in this way.

"This deplorable act of violence will have a long-lasting impact on the victim and I know the local community will agree that there is no place in our society for this type of vigilante justice .

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in Springtown Road area of the town, between 9.30pm and 10pm. If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have footage which could assist our investigation, please call our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1677 of 27/11/24.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.