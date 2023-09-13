News you can trust since 1737
Teenagers left 'extremely terrified' after four armed and masked men carry out aggravated burglary in Comber

Teenagers have been left ‘extremely terrified’ after four masked men entered a house armed with blunt weapons during an aggravated burglary in Comber.
By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Sep 2023, 07:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 08:18 BST
Detectives in Bangor are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on September 11.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report on Monday evening, 11th September that just before 10pm, four masked men entered a house in the Castle Street area, armed with blunt weapons.

“Two teenagers were inside the property at the time of the report and the suspects demanded their mobile phones off them.

“They then searched inside the house and stole a sum of money and a quantity of jewellery before fleeing the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.

“The two teenagers, although uninjured, were left extremely terrified by what was undoubtedly a frightening ordeal for them".

He added: “We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Castle Street area during this time or who may have noticed these masked men to get in touch.

“They are described as all wearing black clothing with their hoods up and had gloves on. Two of the men are believed to be around 6’ 0” and the others approximately 5’ 11”.

“All of the suspects were of slim build and one of the men was wearing dark green coloured trainers.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, doorbell or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2196 11/09/23.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org