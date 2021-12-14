Teens arrested after tractor stolen in ‘cross-border incident’

A PSNI spokesman said a report was received from An Garda Síochána, just after 3.30am, that a tractor had been stolen from Monaghan.

T/Sergeant McGuigan said: “It’s believed the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Armagh. It’s here, on the Tivnacree Road, that officers detained three males.

“The three – aged 16, 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving.

PSNI.

“All three remain in custody at this time.