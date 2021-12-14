Teens arrested after tractor stolen in ‘cross-border incident’
Police have arrested three males following a cross-border incident in the early hours of today, Tuesday 14 December.
A PSNI spokesman said a report was received from An Garda Síochána, just after 3.30am, that a tractor had been stolen from Monaghan.
T/Sergeant McGuigan said: “It’s believed the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Armagh. It’s here, on the Tivnacree Road, that officers detained three males.
“The three – aged 16, 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving.
“All three remain in custody at this time.
“Our enquiries are continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 150 of 14/12/21.”