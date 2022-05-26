Teens arrested released on bail after victim 'kicks away' petrol bomb from front of NI home

Earlier detectives in Coleraine appealed for information after the petrol bombing in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday 25th May).

The petrol bomb attack happened around 12.30am.

Police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of the property.

The PSNI report says the occupant managed to kick it away however the door was badly damaged during the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

Soon after the teenagers - aged 17-years and 18-years - were arrested.