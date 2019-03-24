Teens beaten by gang armed with metal bars in 'DISGUSTING' sectarian attacks

Police are appealing for information after two boys were beaten in sectarian attacks as they made their way home.

PSNI North Belfast said the assaults happened around 10 pm last night, Saturday 23rd March.

PSNI

"Due to the circumstances, we are treating both assaults as hate crimes," adds the post.

In the first, around 10pm "a 15 year old boy was doing nothing more than making his way home along the Oldpark Road - close to the junction with Rosapenna Street, when two males, both of whom were on bikes, directed sectarian comments towards him and then proceeded to assault him with metal bars", said the post.

"This young man has been taken to hospital to get his injuries treated.

"Around 15 minutes later, another 15 year old male and a friend were making their way home along the Crumlin Road, close to Russell's shop, when they too were approached by two males on push bikes," adds the post.

Oldpark Road, Belfast

"Again, they were threatened and they had sectarian comments directed at them - one of the males on the push bikes then punched the 15 year old male under his eye - the victim believes that he was struck with something metal.

"They struck him again before fleeing."

The post adds: "Disgusting - isn't it? We want to catch these two and we need your help. We need to identify these two individuals who were using the push bikes in this area last night.

"Were you in the area? Can you provide any information about these appalling attacks? If you can, we need to speak to you.

"Call 101 and quote incident numbers 1423 and 1442 of the 23/03.

"As always, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."