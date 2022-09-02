‘Terrible abuse of trust’ as child abuser gets 22 years in prison

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Patterson from Maghera on was convicted of 84 offences involving 19 pre-school and primary school boys and girls, at his family home over a 13-year period starting in 2005.

His crimes have been described as ‘horrific’ and a ‘terrible abuse of trust’ with the young victims praised for their bravery in coming forward to bring their abuser to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan welcomed the sentence handed down today at Coleraine Crown Court to Patterson: “Our Public Protection Branch specialist detectives are trained to investigate this type of crime and we will continue to empower victims to come forward and educate adults on how to spot the signs of abuse.

William Patterson at Magherafelt Court. Pacemaker Press 15/5/19

“Our thoughts today, are with the young victims that this man preyed over for many years and their families. No child should ever have to suffer this type of horrific abuse.

“We want to thank them for their bravery in coming forward and their families for working with detectives to bring this abuser to justice.”

Margaret Kinney, a senior public prosecutor in the PPS who directed on the case, said: “These offences represent a terrible abuse of trust by Patterson who preyed upon young, defenceless children being cared for in his home. The victims were especially vulnerable due to their young ages and Patterson took advantage of this, committing a litany of offences against them.

“The PPS Serious Crime Unit worked closely with the PSNI Public Protection Branch from an early stage in their investigation to bring this offender to justice.

“Our prosecution team including our senior and junior counsel presented a strong case which was accepted by the jury after hearing the evidence.

“I want to commend the bravery of the victims and their families.

“They engaged with us throughout this long process including going through the ordeal of a trial, with several of his victims having to give evidence in court. While the impact of Patterson’s actions will stay with his victims, I hope today’s outcome brings them some comfort.”

The PPS prosecutor continued: “We understand that going through the criminal justice system can be daunting for victims of sexual abuse and their families.

“Our prosecutors are experienced and trained in the complexities of sexual offences including the effects of trauma on victims. We work closely with partner agencies including victim representative groups to support victims, and with the PSNI to ensure that prosecutions are brought robustly and fairly.

“We would encourage anyone who is the victim of a sexual offence to report their experiences to police. We in the PPS are aware of the huge impact that sexual offences can have on victims and we are committed to ensuring that the interests of victims are considered at every stage of the process.”

An NSPCC Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Patterson ruthlessly exploited his access to young children at his wife’s childminding business in their home, subjecting them to sexual abuse in a place where they should have been protected from harm.

“Sexual abuse can have a devastating effect on the life of a child which can last long into adulthood and it is vital that anyone who has concerns about a child’s welfare speaks out so that they can be protected.

“Adults can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected] Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.”

Patterson was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment for 84 offences involving 19 pre-school and primary school boys and girls, the youngest of whom was three years of age, at his family home over a 13-year period starting in 2005