'Terrifying incident' as man threatens young people with knife in Co Armagh park
Police have made an arrest following the report of the incident in the Lord Lurgan Memorial Park in Lurgan on Thursday evening.
Inspector Woods said: "We received a report at around 7pm that a man, armed with a knife, was threatening young people in the park.
"Officers attended and located the man in a house in a street nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and possession of an article with a blade or point. He remains in police custody at this time.
"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, but this was a terrifying incident for the young victims.
"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1421 01/08/24."