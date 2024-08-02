'Terrifying incident' as man threatens young people with knife in Co Armagh park

Police are investigating the incident

​Police have described an incident in which a man armed with a knife threatened young people in a County Armagh park as ‘terrifying’ for the youngsters.

​Police have made an arrest following the report of the incident in the Lord Lurgan Memorial Park in Lurgan on Thursday evening.

Inspector Woods said: "We received a report at around 7pm that a man, armed with a knife, was threatening young people in the park.

"Officers attended and located the man in a house in a street nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and possession of an article with a blade or point. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, but this was a terrifying incident for the young victims.