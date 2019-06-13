Terror arrest over ‘paramiltary’ assault following teen’s funeral

A man in his 20s has been arrested over a “paramilitary style assault” that happened in the aftermath of trouble that erupted in the Creggan area of Londonderry following the funeral of a teenager found dead in a burnt out stolen car.

After the funeral held in Creggan on Friday for Caoimhin Cassidy, whose body was found inside a burnt, stolen car in Londonderry on Saturday, June 1, trouble erupted when cars were being driven dangerously around the area.

There were a number of violent clashes caught on social media and a series of incidents were reported to police in the aftermath of the funeral.

A male teenager was found by a police patrol lying on grass in the Hollyhall Road junction with the Creggan Road later that day with “puncture type wounds” to both his legs.

Police believe the teenager was the victim of a paramilitary style assault.

A 21-year-old man has now been arrested in the Creggan area, under the Terrorism Act, on suspicion of dissident republican activity linked to the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “The man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity including a paramilitary style assault which took place in the city on 7th June. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.”

Speaking about the arrest, Detective Inspector Orr said: “Following searches in the Hollyhall Road area yesterday where a number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination, a further search was carried out this morning at a property in the Creggan area. A 21 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dissident republican activity linked to a paramilitary style assault in the city on Friday 7th June.

“We are committed to tackling all types of violence linked to dissident republican activity. Those responsible for carrying out these type of assaults do not care about their own community - they give no thought to the psychological damage that they cause to people witnessing the attacks. The reality is that they use fear and violence to exert control over communities for their own selfish gains.”

The PSNI Detective Inspector added: “We will continue to work with communities to reduce the threat posed by those involved in such activity and would ask people to contact police if they have any suspicions about terrorist activity.”