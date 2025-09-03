Terror case: man aged 34 charged with explosives and firearm offences after arrest in Belfast

A man is due in court to face a number of accusations, including a terror offence and explosives charges.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch this evening announced they have charged the man, aged 34, following his arrest on Friday, August 22, in north Belfast.

They said his alleged offences include: possessing articles for use in terrorism, threats to kill, possession of explosives with intent to endanger life, possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances, and a number of firearm related offences.