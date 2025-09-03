Terror case: man aged 34 charged with explosives and firearm offences after arrest in Belfast
A man is due in court to face a number of accusations, including a terror offence and explosives charges.
Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch this evening announced they have charged the man, aged 34, following his arrest on Friday, August 22, in north Belfast.
They said his alleged offences include: possessing articles for use in terrorism, threats to kill, possession of explosives with intent to endanger life, possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances, and a number of firearm related offences.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.