Police received a report that a Tesco delivery van had been hijacked at Georges Street in Newtownards shortly before 5pm today, Friday 5 August.

It was reported that two mens forced the driver from the van and made off in it from the scene. The van was then driven from Newtownards through Dundonald and Holywood before officers employed a stinger device at Dee Street, bringing the vehicle to a halt a short distance away on the Sydenham By-Pass, just outside Belfast.

Two men, aged 23 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including hijacking, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and assault on police. Both men are currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

A number of reports of collisions involving the stolen van and other vehicles have been received and officers are appealing to anyone involved in a collision but who has not reported it to police to get in touch with detectives in Bangor immediately on 101, quoting reference number 1273 05/08/22.