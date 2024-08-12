Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Violence in Londonderry on Saturday night which saw 10 police officers injured was most likely orchestrated by dissident republicans, the SDLP MP Colum Eastwood has said,

Petrol bombs, fireworks and stones were thrown by nationalist youths at police lines during several hours of trouble in Nailors Row on Saturday evening.

“This was recreational rioting orchestrated probably by dissident republicans,” he told BBC Radio Foyle’s North West Today programme.

The trouble followed a major police operation in the city surrounding the annual Apprentice Boys' Relief of Derry parade, which passed off without incident.

Up to 50 young people were reported to have been involved.

In a statement SDLP leader and MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood condemned the scenes of disorder in Londonderry and said that young people were being manipulated and abused and would now face criminal records.

Colum Eastwood MP said: "People in Derry resolutely reject the senseless violence that we saw over the weekend. This is a city where people want to live in peace with their neighbours, we won’t be divided by people determined to create chaos and misery.

“The footage of children being sent to throw petrol bombs at police land rovers was disgusting.

"These kids are being manipulated by people who have nothing to offer this city and should know better.

"What we saw last night was child abuse and our whole community will reject it.

“We now have children facing criminal repercussions for a night of madness. That’s what those responsible for this have delivered.

SDLP Councillor John Boyle said: “The violence here last night was sinister and clearly organised. The people responsible have manipulated children, attacked the police and are trying to divide our community. We won’t let them.

