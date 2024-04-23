The former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is due in court today on historic sex charges

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected before Newry Magistrates' Court this morning, almost a month after news emerged of the charges

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected before Newry Magistrates' Court this morning, almost a month after news emerged of the charges, which police described as “non-recent sexual offences”.The then DUP leader was arrested at home early on Maundy Thursday (March 28) and taken for questioning at Antrim PSNI station, the same day that a woman aged 57, from Northern Ireland, was also detained. The woman is also due in court today, charged with aiding and abetting in the case.

Such first appearances in court are often very short procedural affairs, with the details of the defendant and their charges being entered into the record, with little detail about the history of the case. Sometimes bail conditions are discussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Jeffrey will not at this stage be asked to enter a plea, but he is said to be planning to contest the charges strenuously.

Police have declined to comment on security measures for the hearing, saying: “We do not comment on operational policing matters.”

Sir Jeffrey stepped down as DUP leader on Good Friday, but remains the MP for Lagan Valley but is listed as 'independent' following his suspension from membership of the DUP.

Magistrates’ courts are where alleged offenders of any kind are obliged to appear for an initial hearing, with more serious cases later being sent to Crown courts (while magistrates keep jurisdiction over the pettier cases).