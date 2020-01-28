'The future has now become our enemy' - father of three children found dead in home pays heartbreaking tribute to them

The father of three young children who were found dead in their home at the weekend has spoken about the incident for the first time.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) were discovered under unexplained circumstances in their home in Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

The children's mother, Deirdre Morley, was found in a disorientated state nearby.

Andrew McGinley, the father of all three children, issued a statement and a photograph via Gardai on Tuesday morning.

"There are no words.

"There is only devastation, grief and anguish.

"Every breath is a struggle," said Mr. McGinley.

Mr. McGinley said his children all had "bright futures" and urged all parents to hug their own children at every opportunity.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored.

"They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness."

Mr. McGinley described the prospect of a future without his children as his "enemy" but said he would so everything he could to keep the memory of them "alive".

"The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive," said Mr. McGinley.