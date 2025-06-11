The Police Service of Northern Ireland have condemned the disgraceful scenes of violence on the streets last night, Tuesday 10 June.

In a statement they said: “In a second night of rioting and disorder, mainly in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena, police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks in their direction.

"Earlier in the evening, a number of protests took place in areas of Belfast, Lisburn, Coleraine and Newtownabbey.

A clean up operation gets underway after a 2nd night of violence in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena.

"Officers attended to monitor the situation and ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response

"In Carrickfergus two bins were set alight and bottles and masonry thrown at police in the Sunnylands area by a group of 20-30 young people at around 8.30pm.

" In Newtownabbey bins were set alight at the roundabout on O’Neill Road.

"During the course of the serious disorder in Ballymena, authorised officers discharged a number of Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) and the water cannon was also deployed in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

"Businesses and homes were attacked and damaged and a number of vehicles were also set on fire in the area.

"17 officers were injured with some requiring required hospital treatment.

“Five people were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and remain in police custody this morning.

"A male was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour on the O’Neill Road in Newtownabbey.

"A number of nearby roads were closed by police to ensure the safety of the public and local residents, and to enable officers to deal with the situation and disorder safely. All roads were subsequently reopened.

"Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “The mindless violence witnessed over the past two nights in Ballymena is deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable.

“These criminal acts not only endanger lives but also risk undermining the ongoing criminal justice process led by the PSNI in support of a victim who deserves truth, justice, and protection.

“Ironically, and frustratingly, this violence threatens to derail the very pursuit of justice it claims to challenge.

"Let me be clear: this behaviour must stop.

"I appeal to everyone involved to cease all further acts of criminality and disorder immediately.

“As with any serious offenders in Northern Ireland, we will pursue those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We will now begin our investigation of reviewing all evidence gathered, including video footage, and Images of the individuals involved will be released to identify offenders.

“Do not throw away your future and do not continue to endanger or intimidate the lives of others.

“To those who have been threatened or affected by this violence: we are with you.

"You deserve safety and justice, and we will find and prosecute those responsible.

"Hate-fuelled acts and mob rule do nothing but tear at the fabric of our society—they resolve nothing and serve no one.

“I want to pay the highest tribute to the women and men of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"Despite operating under immense financial pressure—far greater than that faced by other public services in Northern Ireland or police forces across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland—our officers continue to display unwavering professionalism, courage, and resolve.

"Again we see our brave officers putting themselves in harms way to keep people safe resulting in further unacceptable injuries - they are a credit to us all. “Since 2010, the PSNI has been critically underfunded.

"This neglect takes no account of the enormous demands placed on us by legacy issues or the unique challenges of policing in a post-conflict society.

"Our resourcing levels are not just inadequate—they are dangerous.

“I will be making arrangements to activate mutual aid resources to ensure we have the necessary support to maintain public order and bring offenders to justice.

“The PSNI is a cornerstone of our society’s peace and security. It is time it was treated—and funded—accordingly.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/