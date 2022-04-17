The woman, 64, stabbed to death in Co Antrim is named
The woman found dead after being stabbed in Whitehead has been named.
Police said that 64-year-old Alyson Nelson was the victim.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in the town on the Co Antrim coast.
Detectives launched a murder investigation following the report of a stabbing on Saturday evening in Whitehead, which overlooks Belfast Lough.
The emergency services were called to a property in the Victoria Avenue area at around 6.10pm.
PSNI officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A PSNI press issued released in the name of a Detective Inspector Foreman (no first name given) said: “A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
“At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.”
Inspector Foreman added: “Our inquiries are at any early stage.
“However, I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”
The police officer continued: “Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”